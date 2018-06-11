New
Homicide unit investigates suspicious death in north Edmonton
Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man discovered Sunday in north Edmonton.
Police were called to the Inglewood neighbourhood Sunday night
Officers were called around 11 p.m. Sunday to the area of 124th Street and 115th Avenue in the Inglewood neighbourhood, a police spokesperson told CBC News Monday.
Police provided few details on the case but confirmed the man's death is being treated as suspicious and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.