An Alberta father has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the drowning death of his two-year-old daughter in the summer of 2015.

The Morinville man had been charged under the Criminal Code for failing to provide the necessaries of life, but instead pleaded guilty under a provincial statute for causing a child to be in need of intervention services on Wednesday.

He will serve 18 months probation under a suspended sentence.

The little girl was playing in a park with her siblings in The Lakes neighbourhood of Morinville when she went missing on July 25, 2015.

A 911 call was made 45 minutes after the child went missing, and her body was found in a nearby storm pond a short time later.

People at the scene gave the girl CPR but could not save her. The toddler was not under adult supervision at the time.

The court heard the parents had been at the centre of previous complaints made to police and Child and Family Services because their children were often left without adult supervision in the neighbourhood.

There is a publication ban on the names of the family members identified in the case.