Edmonton police are asking the public to help identify four men suspected in the brazen daytime shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

Abdullahi Nur-Abdulle was gunned down at a 7-Eleven in northwest Edmonton at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, near the intersection of 118th Street and 145th Avenue.

Suspect A again. (Edmonton Police Service)

"We believe these four male suspects were directly involved in the shooting death of Abdullahi Nur-Abdulle," Staff Sgt. Colin Derksen of the Edmonton police homicide unit said in a news release Thursday evening.

Suspect B. (Edmonton Police Service)

"With the public's assistance, we are confident these individuals will be identified."

Police said they believe there are other witnesses who have yet to come forward.

"Investigators are looking to speak with a dark-skinned male who was allegedly shot at and then fled the scene," said the release. "Investigators are concerned for his well-being and encourage him to contact police immediately."

Police are still looking for a dark grey Dodge Durango and a black Hyundai Tucson they believe were driven by the suspects.

Police do not consider the shooting to be a random event, but rather the result of an altercation between a group of people outside the convenience store.

Suspect C. (Edmonton Police Service)

Anyone with information about the four male suspects or the suspect vehicles is asked to contact police.