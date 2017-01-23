A 24-year-old man arrested for a violent armed robbery earlier this month in Gibbons is facing 23 criminal charges.

The suspect was arrested Jan. 18, Morinville RCMP said in a news release Monday.

On the evening of Jan. 13, a man was robbed at gunpoint in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Mac's store in Gibbons.

The suspect fled in a blue Chevrolet Cavalier, driving north on Highway 28A with the victim chasing in his own vehicle.

The two vehicles collided in the northbound lane of Highway 28A.

The passenger from the suspect vehicle then shot at the victim's vehicle.

One of the rounds struck the victim in the arm, causing minor injuries.

The driver of the Cavalier left the scene. The car had a damaged rear bumper and a broken driver's side tail light.

The car was found Jan. 16, abandoned in a rural area west of Morinville.

14 robbery-related charges

The man who was arrested is facing 14 charges related to the robbery, including aggravated assault and nine firearms-related charges.

As a result of a search warrant executed Jan. 18 by Morinville RCMP and an emergency response team, the man is also facing nine other criminal charges, including possession of a firearm obtained by crime and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The man has been remanded in custody and is set to appear in Morinville provincial court via closed-circuit TV on Thursday.

During the execution of the search warrant, police seized a stolen handgun and a box of ammunition.

"As always, we're pleased to remove a stolen handgun from the community," Sgt. Shayne Courtorielle said in the news release.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the armed robbery and are seeking another suspect.