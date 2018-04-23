Suspect in fatal Southgate Centre assault arrested in Lac La Biche

A man wanted in the death of Southgate Centre store owner Iain Armstrong during a theft last week has been arrested in Lac La Biche.

Jordan Martin Cushnie, 23, was arrested by RCMP Sunday evening. He has been brought back to Edmonton and remains in police custody.

Cushnie faces charges of second-degree murder, robbery, mischief under $5,000 and possession of break and enter tools.

Iain Armstrong, 61, is seen in this photo with his wife Sharon. (Facebook/Pray for Iain Armstrong) Armstrong, 61, was attacked when he tried stopping a man from stealing something from a vacant mall kiosk last Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m.

Armstrong suffered severe head trauma and was in a coma with a spinal cord injury. He died Friday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

In a news release Monday, Edmonton police thanked the public, media and the RCMP for help in finding Cushnie.

A Facebook page administered by Armstrong's wife Sharon and a family friend was updated Monday morning to say that the family is relieved that the suspect has been apprehended.

The page describes Armstrong as a co-owner of Bunches Flower Co., a flower retailer with one location in Southgate and four others elsewhere in Edmonton.

Lac La Biche is 210 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.