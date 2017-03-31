Edmonton homicide detectives have a suspect in custody after a woman died in hospital Friday from a stab wound.

Patrol officers responded to an address near 128th Avenue and 124th Street overnight after receiving a call from a nearby residence.

Officers found a 21-year-old woman in medial distress, suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said in a news release.

Paramedics treated the woman and took her to hospital where she died early Friday.

An autopsy has been scheduled for noon Friday.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, which is continuing.