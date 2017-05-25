A man wanted in the hit-and-run death of an Edmonton teenager in the city's west end Monday has been charged with second-degree murder.

Justin Handbury, 31, surrendered at the Strathcona County RCMP detachment around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Edmonton police say.

Police had issued a warrant for Handbury's arrest after an 18-year-old man was hit by a truck around noon on Monday following an altercation in a residential area near 85th Avenue and 190th Street.

​Police said the driver of a white Ford truck had a confrontation with at least one of several people in the yard of a home before crashing through a fence and hitting the victim.

The victim died in hospital a short time later. He and Handbury knew each other and the incident was not a random act, police said.

An autopsy performed Wednesday determined the cause of death was head and neck injuries. The manner of death was homicide.

Handbury is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He is also charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and three counts of breach of recognizance.

Edmonton police released this photo of the suspect vehicle, a white Ford F-150 extended cab with a headache rack and tidy tank. (Edmonton Police Service)

Edmonton police spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said Handbury is facing an attempted murder charge because a second person was "clipped" by the truck. That person was treated on scene, Sheppard said.

The truck was recovered near Wetaskiwin. Investigators have determined it was stolen.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.