Jayme Pasieka stared straight ahead as video footage from the Loblaws warehouse where he is accused of stabbing six colleagues was played in court on Friday.

Pasieka didn't look up as the video showed him pulling into the parking lot in west Edmonton, punching in on the time clock or picking up a pallet jack that he was supposed to use for his shift. And he had no reaction when the video showed a group of men rushing to help a colleague who had been hurt.

Edmonton police believe Jayme Pasieka was drinking prior to buying two large knives and heading in to work for his afternoon shift at the Loblaw warehouse Feb. 28th. (EPS)

Minutes later on the video, Pasieka is seen striding down a long, wide warehouse aisle as the men scatter. Pasieka is dressed all in black and his posture is erect as he strides toward the group. His shoulders swing slightly to the front and the back with each step he takes.

The video was played on the fourth day of his trial on two counts of first-degree murder and four charges each of attempted murder and aggravated assault. Pasieka, 32, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

"There was nothing but fear and chaos …The best way to describe it is absolute terror," said Sgt. Michael Dreilich of the Edmonton police about what he saw when he arrived on the scene on Feb. 28, 2014.

Some men were running out of the warehouse, while others were speeding away in their cars.

Court has previously heard that Pasieka came to work that day wearing a combat-style vest, and that he attacked colleagues with two knives.

Fitzroy Harris, 50 and Thierno Bah, 41, were both fatally wounded in the attack. Four other men suffered injuries that required everything from surgery to stitches.

​The men who testified said the attack seemed to come out of nowhere. One man said he paid no mind when Pasieka walked into the aisle, until he was in his face and stabbing him in the chest.

The court has heard that Pasieka attacked several men, and that there was chaos and confusion in the aisles of the cavernous warehouse about what was actually happening.

'He tried to come to us'

Saliou Ba told court he had rushed outside with several colleagues and then Pasieka emerged from the building. Pasieka was dressed in black, military-style clothing and carried two knives.

"He came out of the building, he passed his car, he tried to come to us," Ba said. "And then we run."

Pasieka eventually returned to his 1999 Ford Explorer and drove away from the warehouse at 161st Street and 121A Avenue.

Defence lawyer Peter Royal asked Ba about a statement he gave to police in which he said, "Pasieka was a weird guy, or there was something wrong with him."

Ba, who had worked at Loblaws for several years, said he had never seen Pasieka speak to anyone. He said Pasieka would sometimes smile and laugh to himself while eating lunch.

"A normal person ... will try to have conversations with other people," Ba said.

Other colleagues have also testified that Pasieka was "weird" and a loner. Most of those who spoke in court had never actually talked to Pasieka. But his supervisor testified that he was a good worker.

Blood stained the floor of a Loblaws warehouse in Edmonton where two men were killed and four others injured in 2014. This image from the warehouse was entered as an exhibit at the Jayme Pasieka double murder trial in Edmonton. (Court Exhibit)

Crown prosecutor Kimberly Goddard told the jury at the start of the trial that the case will hinge on whether Pasieka intended to kill the men, and whether the killings were planned and deliberate.

Witnesses have described the way Pasieka looked that day in various ways.

Const. Clay Hilbert was one of officers who arrested Pasieka in his vehicle on the other side of the city later that afternoon.

"He was calm and co-operative," Hilbert told court.

Hilbert said Pasieka appeared to understand his instructions and cautions. Pasieka declined to call a lawyer.

Asked if Pasieka appeared to have difficulty understanding his instructions, Hilbert said, "No."