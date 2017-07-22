From festivals to K-Days, there are lots of events to fill your Edmonton summer.
But here's 10 capital locations, in no particular order, you might also want to check out.
Number 1 - High Level Bridge Streetcar
This historic ride showcasing some of the best views of the city in an experience all kept on track by local volunteers.
Number 2 - Edmonton's River Valley
This ribbon of green features 20 major parks and 160 kilometres of pathways maintained year round.
Number 3 - National Curling Training Centre
Top athletes hurry hard to the Saville Community Sports Centre to rock this Canadian pastime.
Number 4 - Hotel Macdonald
Built by the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway back in 1915 — for years The Hotel Mac stood as the grandest and tallest building as the city grew up around it.
Number 5 - Rogers Place
Opened last year at a cost of $600 million, this multi-use arena seats 20,000 and is home to the Edmonton Oilers and the Edmonton Oil Kings.
Number 6 - Reuse Centre
Great for crafters, this spot at 68th Avenue and 83rd Street is where you can drop off a variety of recycled items for free so others can pick them up for cheap.
Number 7 - La Cité Francophone
Nestled in Edmonton's Bonnie Doon neighbourhood, this centre features a cafe, gallery, French services and cultural festivals.
Number 8 - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Built in 1955 and renovated in 2005 for the province's centennial, the Jube is the home for Edmonton Opera and Alberta Ballet.
Number 9 - Old Strathcona
Features festivals, a farmers market and historic buildings lining popular Whyte Avenue.
Number 10 - Neon Sign Museum
This collection on the Telus Building and south wall of the Mercer Warehouse at 104th Street and 104th Avenue is a glowing humming gem in Our Edmonton.
