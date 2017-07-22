From festivals to K-Days, there are lots of events to fill your Edmonton summer.

But here's 10 capital locations, in no particular order, you might also want to check out.

Number 1 - High Level Bridge Streetcar

This historic ride showcasing some of the best views of the city in an experience all kept on track by local volunteers.

Number 2 - Edmonton's River Valley

This ribbon of green features 20 major parks and 160 kilometres of pathways maintained year round.

Edmonton's river valley along the banks of the North Saskatchewan River makes the lists of 'capital gems.' (John Robertson/CBC)

Number 3 - National Curling Training Centre

Top athletes hurry hard to the Saville Community Sports Centre to rock this Canadian pastime.

The National Curling Training Centre draws the best to the Saville Community Sports Centre. (CBC)

Number 4 - Hotel Macdonald

Built by the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway back in 1915 — for years The Hotel Mac stood as the grandest and tallest building as the city grew up around it.

Number 5 - Rogers Place Rogers Place is the new home of the Edmonton Oilers. (CBC)

Opened last year at a cost of $600 million, this multi-use arena seats 20,000 and is home to the Edmonton Oilers and the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Number 6 - Reuse Centre

Great for crafters, this spot at 68th Avenue and 83rd Street is where you can drop off a variety of recycled items for free so others can pick them up for cheap.

Number 7 - La Cité Francophone

Nestled in Edmonton's Bonnie Doon neighbourhood, this centre features a cafe, gallery, French services and cultural festivals.

La Cité Francophone is the hub of the French community in Edmonton. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Number 8 - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Built in 1955 and renovated in 2005 for the province's centennial, the Jube is the home for Edmonton Opera and Alberta Ballet.

Number 9 - Old Strathcona

Features festivals, a farmers market and historic buildings lining popular Whyte Avenue.

Number 10 - Neon Sign Museum

This collection on the Telus Building and south wall of the Mercer Warehouse at 104th Street and 104th Avenue is a glowing humming gem in Our Edmonton.

The Neon Sign Museum features signs from Edmonton's past. (CBC)

You can see more fun features and community events in Our Edmonton: The Capital Gems Edition Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.