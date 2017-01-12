They're itchy little bugs that make a home on your head.

Many of us share the not-so pleasant memory of sitting in the bathtub with a parent combing through your hair, while the smell of chemical products stings your eyes.

Now, experts say well-known lice removal products can't get ahead of the lice. Researchers writing in the Oxford Journal of Medical Entomology last year found that in the vast majority of American states, head lice carry an average three genetic mutations that make them impervious to over-the-counter remedies.

Andrea Hecht is owner of a new lice clinic opening in Edmonton called, 'The Lice Crew.'

"Super lice is a strain, it's a mutant strain of lice that has become stronger and more resistant to the chemicals," she said.

"People have over-used those chemicals, and have used them when they didn't have lice, we've become resistant to them. So they have become much stronger and more difficult to treat."

The new lice clinic in Edmonton needs one hour to kill lice living on the scalp.

Hecht and her crew charge by the hour for lice removal using a plant-based product.

"Lice is very sticky on the hair strands and other small bugs can be embedded in the scalp. So what a natural-based enzyme does, is it helps get in the digestive tract of the bug, and brings it out from the scalp and essentially it helps us remove all the sticky eggs from the hair."

Hecht also said the age of her clients is changing.

"A growing number of clients that we see at our clinics are teenagers. And that's absolutely due to selfies, and putting their heads together in those great big hugs. We do find that we treat a lot of teenage girls."

Dr. Isabelle Chapados is a pediatrician in Edmonton who recently had to deal with her own children's head lice.

She ended up using an electric comb that electrocutes and kills the lice.

She has started to recommend alternative treatments to parents.

"I think it is just important that we change a bit," said Chapados. "I don't think the official recommendation has changed from using the traditional 'Nix' and other products. We need more mechanical means and oils and things like that."

Chapados said doctors normally recommend that parents try traditional products twice, before looking for alternative treatments.