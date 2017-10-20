A contract worker was killed Friday at a Suncor oilsands mine near Fort McMurray, the company says.

Sneh Seetal, a spokesperson for Suncor, confirmed the fatality to CBC News.

RCMP were called to the work site at about 9:40 a.m. Friday to assist emergency services at the Suncor Millennium mine where a man died when he was buried while performing trenching work.

The worker, believed to be in his 30s, was employed by the Calgary-based construction company AECON Mining, Seetal said.

The Alberta Energy Regulator was notified about the incident. Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.

Police have not released any further information.