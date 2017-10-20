A contract worker was killed Friday at a Suncor oilsands mine near Fort McMurray, the company says.

The worker was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sneh Seetal, a spokesperson for Suncor, confirmed the fatality to CBC News Friday.

"We have shut down the immediate area where the incident occurred," Seetal said. "First and foremost we are putting the safety of people front and centre and we are encouraging folks to access our emergency family assistance program."

RCMP were called to the work site at about 9:40 a.m. Friday to assist emergency services at the Suncor Millennium mine where a man died when he was buried while performing trenching work.

The worker, believed to be in his 30s, was employed by the Calgary-based construction company Aecon Mining, Seetal said.

The Alberta Energy Regulator was notified about the incident. Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating.

Police have not released any further information.

Aecon CEO John Beck said the project it was working on has been put on hold and it is co-operating with OHS.

"We will also undertake a thorough investigation into the matter," Beck said in an email. "Our sympathies and prayers are with our employee's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time."