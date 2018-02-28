Suncor is proposing to build a new oilsands project north of Fort McMurray that could employ as many as 1,000 workers during construction and 288 during operations, according to the company.

This month, Suncor submitted documents to the Alberta Energy Regulator showing the oilsands giant intends to build the Lewis steam-assisted gravity drainage project 25 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

The site is 18 kilometres south of the First Nation and Métis community of Fort McKay.

Suncor estimates the project will produce 160,000 barrels of oil per day and should be up and running by 2030, if it clears regulatory hurdles.