Fort McMurray's crisis hotline has seen a huge increase in calls in the year and a half since a massive wildfire devastated parts of the city in May 2016, and many more are now from people contemplating suicide.

Some Other Solutions, a local society for crisis prevention, says the total number of calls to its crisis hotline for the period of January to November has jumped from 600 in 2015 to 900 in 2017.

"An alarming number that we are seeing is the number of times that people are calling in and they are referencing suicide," SOS executive director Jason King said. "Right now, that's up significantly."

Calls about suicidal thoughts have doubled from 73 in 2015 to 155 in 2017.

Reading into the numbers

King said the numbers are a sign the wildfire and the economic downturn have affected people's mental health.

In the early days after the wildfire, Fort McMurray saw an outpouring of money and moral support, but as the recovery wears on, some are finding it difficult to cope, he said.

But while the numbers are worrying, he's glad so many people are getting help.

"When these numbers go up, is it a bad thing? I don't necessarily see it in that light," King said. "I see it in the sense that people are recognizing where they are; reaching out for help."

The breaking point

Local Fort McMurray radio announcer JD Hunter is a mental-health advocate and those numbers don't surprise him.

He knows the economic downturn, and then the punch of the wildfire, brought many in in the oilsands capital to their breaking points — including himself.

One Saturday evening, Hunter feared he would harm himself when he saw the extent of the wildfire damage in the subdivision of Abasand.

"Seeing a friend's house completely gone just totally wrecked me," Hunter said. "And late Saturday night at 11.30 I realized I needed to reach out and I needed to talk someone.

"So I called the help line and the person on the other end just spoke with me for an hour and a half."

'So much stigma'

Jay Telegdi was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder nd has struggled with suicidal thoughts before and since the wildfire.

He hasn't used the crisis hotline but does use a mental-health safety plan he's developed. Telegdi has a list of of friends and family who are available and expect him to call when he's having a bad day or thoughts of harming himself.

Telegdi sees the increased calls to the crisis line as a positive thing, but wonders about Fort McMurray's most vulnerable and whether they are getting the message that help is available.

He worries about the region's Indigenous and rural residents, who aren't always as connected to services as those who live in Fort McMurray.

"While it is good that people are seeking more services," Telegdi said, "you've got to know the people that are putting their hand up, that need help, is just the tip of the iceberg. Because there is so much stigma around this still."

