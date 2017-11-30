RCMP are investigating for any possible connections between three men whose bodies have been found in rural Sturgeon County since mid-October.

On Saturday, St. Albert RCMP were patrolling in a rural area east of St. Albert when they discovered a body along Range Road 251. The body has not yet been identified.

On Oct. 30, 26-year-old Krishneel Kamal Kumar of Edmonton was found dead in a field in a rural area of Sturgeon County.

On Oct. 17, the body of 27-year-old Kevin Dean Damien Yellowbird of Edmonton was discovered in a ditch on a rural road in the county.

Investigators are describing Kumar's death as a homicide. The other two deaths are being called suspicious.

"Three bodies found in two months in a rural area just north of a major urban centre such as Edmonton, and between two smaller communities of St. Albert and Morinville, would be an unusual occurrence," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hal Turnbull said Thursday.

It's not yet known if the three deaths are connected.

"I'm sure investigators are working with that in the back of their mind," Turnbull said.

"I can assure that given the short period of time in which all three bodies were found and the geographical area in which they were located, [investigators] would be keeping an eye open to any evidence that would support a connection between any two or all three of them."

Turnbull said he isn't aware of any arrests in the cases yet and doesn't believe area residents need to be concerned.

"There's no indication that these three events are random in nature," said Turnbull. "For the time being, they're being treated as targeted events. So people in St Albert and Morinville would be advised to go on their daily routine."

Anyone who does see anything unusual or might have information about the three deaths is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.