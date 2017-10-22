Residents of two neighbourhoods in Sturgeon County are being asked to stay away from their homes after a CN train derailed Sunday afternoon, RCMP say.

The incident saw 12 cars overturn on the railway in Sturgeon County, Alta., northwest of Edmonton at about 2 p.m.

RCMP asked residents in the River's Edge and Noroncal neighbourhoods to evacuate their homes as a precaution, although police don't believe there's a danger to the public, Const. Kathleen Sossen told CBC News Sunday afternoon.

The communications officer with Sturgeon County, Sheila Moore, said the evacuation affects approximately 46 homes in the Sturgeon Valley area.

No injuries or property damage have been reported, she said.

The derailed cars were carrying crude oil, Moore said. Two cars that were leaking crude are no longer.

The county set up a reception centre at Namao Hall no Hwy 37 for evacuees.

A spokesperson for CN, Patrick Waldron, said the company has activated its emergency response plan and has crews responding to the derailment involving "multiple cars."