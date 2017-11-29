An Edmonton woman known for her one-handed prowess in the kitchen is helping CBC prepare for its annual Turkey Drive campaign.

Alexis Hillyard is the host of Stump Kitchen.

Part comedy, part cooking show, the made-in-Edmonton online series helps viewers cook up delicious vegan meals, while celebrating non-normative bodies.

"It's all about celebrating body diversity, limb difference and making vegan and gluten-free cooking fun and accessible. And being totally imperfect, because I am."

The self-taught chef dropped by the Edmonton AM studios Wednesday to share her recipe for spinach and artichoke dip with host Mark Connolly, and launch her holiday food series.

She will be a regular guest on the show during the 22nd annual Turkey Drive for the Edmonton Food Bank, which officially launches on Dec. 14.

Hillyard was born without her left hand and isn't shy about her disability.

In her YouTube series, filmed at home, her missing limb has a leading role.

She uses it to juice lemons, hull avocados and knead bread, all while extolling the benefits of having a stump in the kitchen, and making jokes about how she lost her hand in a shark attack.

Alexis Hillyard dressed up her stump in the latest holiday fashions during her visit Wednesday to the Edmonton AM studios. (CBC)

'So weird, so messy'

During her visit to the Edmonton AM studios, she dressed her stump up in a festive Santa costume.

She said it was a throwback to her childhood, when dressed up her stump in tiny costumes for the benefit of little sister.

"I would put on puppet shows with my stump and my other hand, and she loved it. So I think from an early age, I always had a sense of love for this difference," she said.

"And now, through the show, I get to work with other people with disabilities, people with limb difference, and a lot of kids with limb difference, too.

"And we just get to get so weird, so messy and celebrate our stumps in ways that you don't really get to do in regular life."

The inspiration for Hillyard's favourite dip recipe comes from herenownutrition.com, but Hillyard said she has added her own twist to it to make it "really Stumptastic"

Ingredients:

1 - 15-oz can of white beans (navy, cannellini, great northern), drained and rinsed

4 heaping tablespoons nutritional yeast

3 tablespoons lemon juice (fresh or for the bottle)

1 heaping tablespoon of vegan mayo

2-3 cloves of garlic, minced (more if you love garlic)

1 medium onion, chopped

2 heaping cups of baby spinach

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1 15-oz canned artichoke, drained and rinsed, roughly chopped (just the stuff in water, not a seasoned brine)

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 to /1/2 teaspoon salt (add to taste!)

A dash of vegan parmesan to taste (optional)

How to make this amazing dish: