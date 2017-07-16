Dan the Balloon Man, The Mellifluous Mr. Bombo and Kamikaze Fireflies — the names alone give you a good idea of how colourful the acts were at the Edmonton International Street Performers Festival.

During the 10-day event which wrapped up Sunday, 40 acts from around the world, showcasing musicians, jugglers and acrobats, dazzled crowds at Churchill Square.

The festival's artistic producer, Shelley Switzer, estimated 225,000 visitors came out to take in the performances. She said they also had "fantastic vendors and food vendors, amazing supporters and sponsors to the festival."

"It's really been fun times from A to Z. We predicted it, and we did it," Switzer said on Sunday, the final day of the festival.

When Switzer took over as producer in 1999, the festival drew about 180,000 onlookers.

On the festival's website, Mayor Don Iveson encouraged people to celebrate the street performers as a way of "enhancing Edmonton's reputation as a city with a rich and varied arts scene."