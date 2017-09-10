The water ban placed on Strathcona County has been lifted Sunday, with water levels returning to normal.

Residents in Sherwood Park, Ardrossan, Josephburg, Half Moon Lake, Collingwood Cove, Antler Lake and Fultonvale were asked to use water for essential purposes only on Thursday.

Water reservoir levels have returned to normal and water-truck fill stations in Sherwood Park, Half Moon Lake and Ardrossan have reopened.

In a news release, Jeff Hutton, the director of utilities for Strathcona County, thanked residents for their co-operation to conserve water.

"Safe water is our primary responsibility," he said in the statement. "While restrictions can be an inconvenience, they are critical to get the system back to normal and to avoid more serious implications."

Even though the county has lifted the ban, residents are still asked to be conscious of their water use.