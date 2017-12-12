RCMP in Strathcona County responded to an "incident" in an industrial park, Tuesday morning.

A man believed to be armed with a gun is in a standoff with RCMP at a machine shop in Sherwood Park, just outside Edmonton.

"We have the emergency response team on scene that are negotiating with him to come out," Const. Chantelle Kelly, said Tuesday morning.

The incident is in an industrial area on 84th Avenue. Business owners and employees are being asked to avoid an area on 84th Avenue between 18th Street and 24th Street.

It hasn't been determined if the response team will try to enter the building, Kelly said.

"At this point we don't know exactly how many firearms he has," she said. "So we're just on the side of caution trying to do a negotiation technique first to get him to withdraw from the building safely."

The incident began at 2 a.m. when a woman called RCMP. She said she had been confronted by a man with a firearm when she went to the business, Kelly said.

Police have been at the scene since about 6:30 a.m., she said.