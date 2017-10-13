Roxanne Carr (www.carrformayor.ca)

The crowded field in the Strathcona County mayoral race is good for business and good for the county, says the executive director of the Sherwood Park and district chamber of commerce.

"The biggest issue for the business community is business property taxes going up at about five times the increase of the residential taxes," says Todd Banks.

The chamber also wants to see the next council deal with a dearth of serviced land for businesses to grow and create jobs, he said.

Linda Osinchuk (www.lindaosinchuk.org)

It comes as no surprise to the five mayoral candidates that creating a supportive environment for business is a dominant issue in the county's mayoral race.

But current mayor Roxanne Carr insists that is exactly what has happened under her leadership.

"We now have 11,000 small- and medium-sized businesses in Strathcona County, a 30-per-cent increase in businesses in the last four years," Carr said.

'We've slid in the last four years'

However former mayor Linda Osinchuk believes small business is hurting and will be further challenged by the rising minimum wage. For her, reducing property taxes for businesses is a priority.

Jacquie Fenske (fenske4mayor.ca/)

Osinchuk, elected in 2010, believes the county is losing its way and points to plummeting ratings in Moneysense, a business magazine that rates the liveability of communities across the country.

"We were third at one point and now we're 58th," Osinchuk said. "We've slid in the last four years."

Carr said she's aware of the issues, but isn't concerned by ratings in what she describes as an eastern-based magazine.

David Dixon (dixonformayor.ca)

The opinion of residents is what matters, she said, and most people tell her life in Strathcona County is great.

Former Progressive Conservative MLA Jacquie Fenske, also challenging for the mayor's seat, says her business experience can bring a new direction for the county.

"Frankly we have not had a business owner as head of our municipality since Vern Hartwell," Fenske said, referring to the popular former mayor who played a significant role in developing the Industrial Heartland region.

Transportation, trash and transit

Two other candidates are taking their first stab at municipal politics, both claiming they will bring a fresh approach.

Rod Frank (www.rfrank.ca)

"Every once in a while you have to change horses and this is a time," said Rod Frank, a lawyer who ran for a seat in the 2015 federal election under the Liberal banner.

Engineer David Dixon said he never imagined entering politics, but felt compelled to run to deal with what he sees as crumbling essential services.

"I want a return to core service delivery," Dixon said. "Transportation, trash and transit."