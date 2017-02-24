Strathcona County has imposed a ban on non-essential water use.

A line break has disrupted the Epcor water supply into Sherwood Park, the county said in a press release on Friday afternoon.

The county is down to a two-day water supply. It's not known how long it will take to make repairs.

People are being asked to use water only for essential purposes, such as drinking and cooking.

The county is also asking people to take short showers, turn off taps when brushing teeth or shaving, and avoid doing laundry and dishes if possible.