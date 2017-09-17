One person is dead after a fire fully engulfed a home in Strathcona County early Sunday.

Police were called to the Antler Lake area, about 40 kilometres east of Edmonton, at 3 a.m. Sunday, RCMP said in a news release.

When they arrived, they found a house on fire. Crews extinguished the fire but said the home suffered "extensive damage."

At first, no injuries were reported. But in an updated release at 8 p.m., police said one adult was found dead in the home.

Two other male teenagers escaped the fire in the morning, with one treated for minor injuries and the other escaping unharmed.

Police are continuing their investigation.