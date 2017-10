Six people, including three children, are in hospital following a crash between a pickup truck and a car in Strathcona County east of Edmonton on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at Township Road 520 and Range Road 232 at about 1:15 p.m.

Five people were in the truck, including the children, while one person was in the car, RCMP said.

The severity of the injuries are not known, RCMP said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.