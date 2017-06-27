Pea-sized hail, battering winds and heavy rain pummeled Edmonton Monday night.

A powerful flash and forked lightning storm took down trees and knocked out power in the downtown core.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city late Monday night. The storm hit its peak just before midnight.

'The biggest tree crash I've ever seen'

It was a rude awakening for Edmontonians as thunder boomed, lightning lit up the dark sky and hail pelted down, cracking windshields. Trees snapped and backyard furniture was thrown around.

While some hunkered down, amateur stormwatchers and shutterbugs crawled out of bed to capture the powerful squall.

Alita Rickards poses in front of tree which fell from neighbour's property near the corner of 117 Avenue and 94 Street, missed her house and fell on her sisters car. (CBC)

It was a sleepless night for Alita Rickards, who bought her home in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood last month.

A large elm on her neighbour's property snapped like a matchstick in the wind, and came crashing down across her front lawn, landing squarely on her sister's car.

"My sister and I live in the house that's under the tree," Rickards said with a chuckle, as she surveyed the damage on Tuesday morning.

"I'd have to say that's the biggest tree crash I've ever seen, and it's on my house."

Rickards was sleeping when the wind outside her home started howling.

She rushed outside and called out for her pet cat. The skittish feline came barrelling down the street and bolted into the house.

"And five minutes later I heard this crash and the lights went out and you can't even get out the front of our house," said Rickards. "It's like a jungle in there.

This is a Marty-goes-back-to-1985 type of storm. #yegwx — @el_cormier

"Know what's great about this neighbourhood? We just moved in. Everybody came out of their houses and was yelling over their fences, are you OK?"

Rickards is thankful no one was hurt, and will be keeping a close eye on her cat for warning signs that another big squall is coming their way.

"We used to live in Taiwan, my cat and I, and the last time I saw her do that was during a typhoon, so I guess I'll watch her to see if she comes running when I call her because she never does that."

The Edmonton area can expect a mix of sun and cloud Tuesday with a high of 21. A mix of sun, cloud and rain showers are in the forecast for the remainder of the week.

As they say, if you don't like the weather, wait five minutes and it will change.

Holy crap what a storm last night. My gazebo this morning #abstorm pic.twitter.com/vuxqf6SXKi — @keatsmom