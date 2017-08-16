Stony Plain RCMP have charged a 48-year-old former firefighter with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a teenager.

Thomas LeDrew, from Spruce Grove, was arrested and charged on Aug. 9 in relation to offences alleged to have occurred this month, RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

The charges were laid after a youth complained to police.

A spokesperson for the City of Spruce Grove said LeDrew started work with the Spruce Grove fire department in 2002. Early in 2017 he became a community peace officer. He resigned before criminal charges were laid against him.

LeDrew's first court appearance in Stony Plain is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Police are still investigating the offences and are asking anyone with relevant information to come forward.