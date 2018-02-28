Roads are closed after a natural gas leak near 79th Avenue and High Park Road in Stony Plain Wednesday.

RCMP Cst. Shelley Nasheim said construction crews will have to "rip up the road" to access the gas line located between Willow Way and Golf Course Road.

Police said the gas will be shut off for several hours in the High Park area, and the gas company hopes to have the repairs done and services restored by 11:00 p.m.

People are being asked to avoid the area as emergency services will be on scene until approximately 7:00 p.m., according to police.

Residents within a 500-foot radius of the leak have been evacuated, while students at High Park School were temporarily kept inside after school.

"Safety of our students is the utmost priority," said the Parkland School Division in a Facebook post.

Buses and parents were able to pick up their kids just after 4:00 p.m.