RCMP are looking for two men suspected of breaking into a Stony Plain pharmacy and stealing an ATM machine.

The suspects were caught on video surveillance at about 4:50 a.m. at the Rexall pharmacy on 48th Street and 50th Avenue on Feb. 18, police said.

Police said both men were about six feet tall with muscular builds and were wearing black masks at the time.