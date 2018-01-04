A 28-year-old woman is in custody facing nine criminal charges after a stolen vehicle rammed an RCMP truck transporting a prisoner west of Edmonton, leading to a police pursuit.

At about 2:45 a.m. Monday, an RCMP officer in a marked police truck was transporting a prisoner from the Paul First Nation to the Stony Plain detachment.

Near Highway 16 and Range Road 35, "a vehicle purposefully rammed the police truck," RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

"The suspect made continued attempts to ram the police truck which caused the RCMP member to take evasive driving action."

Additional Mounties were called in to assist and began pursuing the suspect vehicle, RCMP said. After a pursuit, the suspect vehicle came to a stop and the driver was arrested without incident.

The accused is facing charges including assault on a police officer with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The woman is scheduled to appear in provincial court Jan. 24.