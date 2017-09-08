The evacuation of a small commercial section of Stony Plain, Alta. has ended after a gas leak was detected Thursday night.

The natural gas leak was discovered before 8 p.m. near 50th Avenue and 50th Street, affecting local businesses.

Police had evacuated a one-block radius around the intersection so that emergency crews could deal with the scene, police said in a news release Thursday.

By 9:30 p.m., police said emergency crews had stopped the gas leak but crews remained on scene to conduct further repairs.

There were no injuries reported and the situation is no longer an emergency, according to police.