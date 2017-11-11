Two people are dead after a head-on collision northwest of Stony Plain Friday night.

At around 6:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the scene on Highway 633 near Range Road 31, approximately 37 kilometres northwest of Stony Plain.

A sedan travelling east on Highway 633 crossed into the westbound lanes, colliding with an oncoming SUV, RCMP said in a news release on Saturday.

The driver of the sedan, and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32-year old-woman, who had been travelling in the SUV, later died of her injuries in hospital, RCMP said.

The two other people who had been travelling the SUV were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the man and woman killed in the crash were from the Stony Plain area, RCMP said. Their names are not being released by RCMP.

The highway was impassable for several hours, but normal traffic has now resumed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.