A 12-year-old boy from Stony Plain has been charged with arson in connection with a fire last month at the family centre of the Stony Plain Alliance church.

The church released a statement Friday, saying it was saddened to learn that a minor had been charged, but also offered the boy and his family forgiveness.

"While this fire has been a heartbreaking event for our church, we also recognize that this individual and their family have been deeply affected by this," church officials said in a statement.

"Our posture is one of grace and forgiveness toward this individual. As well, it's our desire to be part of the process of healing for the family, for our congregation and for the community at large."

On Dec. 18, a group was wrapping up a meeting in the basement of the 10,000-sq.-ft. family centre building, which housed the youth and children's ministries and administrative offices.

People who noticed the smoke tried to put the fire out with extinguishers, but it was already out of control.

Stony Plain fire crews were assisted by fire departments from Spruce Grove and Parkland County. At one point, as many as 55 firefighters worked to put out the flames.

The family centre at the Stony Plain Alliance Church in Stony Plain was destroyed by fire on Dec. 18. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

The building was destroyed.

The boy was charged following a joint investigation between Stony Plain RCMP and fire department.

RCMP did not release the date of the boy's scheduled court appearance in Stony Plain.

The church congregation will temporarily relocate its services to Living Waters Christian Academy in Spruce Grove until a permanent meeting space can be found in Stony Plain.