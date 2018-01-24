Two people face criminal charges after a stolen truck crashed into two RCMP vehicles in a northern Alberta community.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, Elk Point RCMP located a suspicious car and truck at a gas station in Frog Lake, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers in two vehicles activated their emergency lights and approached the suspicious vehicles, which had both been reported stolen.

As the truck fled from the gas station, it rammed one RCMP vehicle head-on and then collided with the second police vehicle.

Nobody was injured. Police found the truck nearby after it lost control and hit a stop sign, knocking it to the ground.

Two people in the truck fled on foot but were found and arrested without incident.

The stolen car was found abandoned. Suspects in that vehicle are still being sought.

This marked RCMP vehicle was one of two damaged by a truck fleeing a Frog Lake gas station on Jan. 15. (RCMP)

A 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, both from Cold Lake, have each been charged with flight from police, possession of stolen property over $5,000, three counts of mischief and two counts of failure to comply with a court order.

Both were remanded into custody. The woman was to appear in court Wednesday. The man, who is also facing several charges under the Traffic Safety Act, is set to appear in court Feb. 1.

The hamlet of Frog Lake is 250 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.