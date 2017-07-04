A man is dead and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a stolen truck involved in a police chase collided head-on with a car Monday evening.

Edmonton police say they began following a stolen truck near 170th Street and 87th Avenue at around 8 p.m. They followed the vehicle west out of the city in the Winterburn Road area, when the vehicle fled at Whitemud Drive.

Police ended the chase when the truck began travelling on the wrong side of the road. A short time later, the truck collided head-on with a car, police said in a news release.

The man driving the car died at the scene. A female passenger in the car was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Several suspects fled on foot from the stolen truck. Three were arrested by police nearby. None of them were injured.

Edmonton police are investigating both the fatal crash and the stolen truck. They say charges are pending.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the conduct of police while chasing the truck.

Investigators with ASIRT worked through the night and early morning, a spokesperson said.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death.