A suspected drunk driver slammed a stolen truck into a church in the Old Strathcona area Sunday morning, police say.

The truck was allegedly stolen from a body shop at around 10 a.m. The truck took off, speeding for several blocks before crashing into another vehicle, police say.

It went on to hit a large tree before crashing into the Trinity Lutheran Church at 100th Street and 81st Avenue.

Some people at the church grabbed the driver and held him until police arrived.

The man is now facing multiple charges, including theft and impaired driving.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.