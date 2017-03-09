The statuesque figure was stolen from a home last April. (Edmonton police)

Edmonton police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a sculpture that was stolen from a west Edmonton garage last year.

The statuesque figure, covered in brightly-coloured paint, was taken from a home in the area of 156 Street and 107 Avenue sometime during the overnight hours of Saturday, April 2 or Sunday, April 3.

The piece is part of a series that was scheduled for an exhibition tour in 2017, police said in a news release on Thursday.

The sculpture is approximately three feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the stolen sculpture to contact them or Crime Stoppers.