RCMP in Blackfalds are asking for help from the public in identifying a man photographed while riding a stolen motorcycle through Red Deer's Gasoline Alley.

On Friday, RCMP got a report that a silver 2005 Kawasaki ZX-600, with Alberta licence plate DYW43, was taken from outside a home on Cedar Square in Blackfalds, Alta.

Then on Monday, a witness told RCMP that the stolen sport bike had been seen on Gasoline Alley in Red Deer.

"The witness successfully captured an image of the suspect and provided it to police," RCMP said Tuesday.

Police released the image to help identify the person who was in possession of the stolen motorcycle.

The rider wasn't wearing a helmet, making potential identification easier.

Anyone recognizing the suspect is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.