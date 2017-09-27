Police have recovered the last of four high-end speed boats stolen from a Calmar boat dealership, southwest of Edmonton.
Stony Plain RCMP located the boat abandoned on a road south of Enoch, about 30 kilometres north of Calmar, on Tuesday.
- 3 stolen boats worth $600,000 recovered near Cold Lake
- Thieves steal 4 boats, trailers worth $800K from Calmar dealership
The three other speed boats, valued at $200,000 each, were found Saturday at a rural property near Cold Lake.
The boats, all 23-foot Nautique Super Air G23s, were stolen from Wizard Lake Marine on Sept. 13.