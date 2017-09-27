Police have recovered the last of four high-end speed boats stolen from a Calmar boat dealership, southwest of Edmonton.

Stony Plain RCMP located the boat abandoned on a road south of Enoch, about 30 kilometres north of Calmar, on Tuesday.

The three other speed boats, valued at $200,000 each, were found Saturday at a rural property near Cold Lake.

The boats, all 23-foot Nautique Super Air G23s, were stolen from Wizard Lake Marine on Sept. 13.