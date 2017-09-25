Three of four speed boats stolen from a Calmar dealer earlier this month have been recovered.

The three boats, valued at approximately $600,000, were found Saturday at a rural property near Cold Lake, RCMP said.

During the search of the property police also recovered an additional $250,000 worth of stolen property.

Two men are in custody with charges pending.

"Crime has no boundaries and it is very common for criminals to cross jurisdictions" Cold Lake detachment Staff Sgt. Jeremie Landry said in a news release Monday.

"Sharing intelligence and information amongst RCMP detachments is critical in solving crimes. We're pleased with the progress being made on this investigation."

The boats, all 23-foot Nautique Super Air G23s, were stolen from Wizard Lake Marine on Sept. 13.

RCMP believe the missing boat was later sold in the Edmonton area.