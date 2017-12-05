Police have laid several charges against a 22-year-old Edmonton woman after a shuttle bus was stolen from the Edmonton International Airport and eventually driven into the roof of a parkade at the West Edmonton Mall.

At approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, a woman entered an empty Sky Shuttle bus that was parked and running at the airport, according to Alberta RCMP.

Police said the woman stole the bus and drove it through areas patrolled by the Beaumont and Wetaskiwin RCMP, before heading north on Highway 2 into Edmonton.

RCMP and Edmonton police officers were able to track the bus through its onboard GPS locator, the RCMP said in a news release Monday night.

The bus was driven to the West Edmonton Mall where it got stuck after hitting the roof of a mall parkade.

The driver was taken into custody by Edmonton police and turned over to the Edmonton International Airport RCMP for processing.

The woman faces seven criminal charges including theft over $5,000, flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The driver has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to make her first court appearance Dec. 7 in Leduc Provincial Court.