Steroids, drugs sold out of Mill Woods health food store, police say

The owner of a Mill Woods health food store has been charged with trafficking after police seized $100,000 worth of steroids and drugs in a search.

44-year-old owner charged with numerous counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

CBC News ·
Many of the steroids seized from a Mill Woods health food store were packaged in vials. (Edmonton Police Service)

Police began investigating the 44-year-old owner of the store near 34th Avenue and 99th Street last winter after receiving a tip.

During a search police seized various substances with an estimated street value of nearly $105,000.

Police seized steroids and other drugs with a street value of more than $100,000. (Edmonton Police Service)

The substances include:

  • Testosterone, 7.8 litres and 1,000 pills, valued at $52,997 
  • Stanozolol, 18 vials and 5,472 pills $13,450
  • Trembolone, 152 vials, $11,390
  • Oxandrolone, 3,300 pills, $9,900
  • Oxymetholone, 2,900 pills, $5,220
  • Nandrolone, 41 vials, $3,690
  • Metandienone, 1,763 pills, $3,526
  • Drostanolone, 24 vials, $2,160               
  • Hash, 90 pills, $900
  • Boldenone, 50 vials, $880
  • Hemp oil, 210 pills and 20 vials, $845

The store owner has been charged with nine counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

