Steroids, drugs sold out of Mill Woods health food store, police say

The owner of a Mill Woods health food store has been charged with trafficking after police seized $100,000 worth of steroids and drugs in a search.

Police began investigating the 44-year-old owner of the store near 34th Avenue and 99th Street last winter after receiving a tip.

During a search police seized various substances with an estimated street value of nearly $105,000.

Police seized steroids and other drugs with a street value of more than $100,000. (Edmonton Police Service)

The substances include:

Testosterone, 7.8 litres and 1,000 pills, valued at $52,997

Stanozolol, 18 vials and 5,472 pills $13,450

Trembolone, 152 vials, $11,390

Oxandrolone, 3,300 pills, $9,900

Oxymetholone, 2,900 pills, $5,220

Nandrolone, 41 vials, $3,690

Metandienone, 1,763 pills, $3,526

Drostanolone, 24 vials, $2,160

Hash, 90 pills, $900

Boldenone, 50 vials, $880

Hemp oil, 210 pills and 20 vials, $845

The store owner has been charged with nine counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.