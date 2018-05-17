Steroids, drugs sold out of Mill Woods health food store, police say
The owner of a Mill Woods health food store has been charged with trafficking after police seized $100,000 worth of steroids and drugs in a search.
44-year-old owner charged with numerous counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
The owner of a Mill Woods health food store has been charged with trafficking after police seized $100,000 worth of steroids and drugs in a search.
Police began investigating the 44-year-old owner of the store near 34th Avenue and 99th Street last winter after receiving a tip.
During a search police seized various substances with an estimated street value of nearly $105,000.
The substances include:
- Testosterone, 7.8 litres and 1,000 pills, valued at $52,997
- Stanozolol, 18 vials and 5,472 pills $13,450
- Trembolone, 152 vials, $11,390
- Oxandrolone, 3,300 pills, $9,900
- Oxymetholone, 2,900 pills, $5,220
- Nandrolone, 41 vials, $3,690
- Metandienone, 1,763 pills, $3,526
- Drostanolone, 24 vials, $2,160
- Hash, 90 pills, $900
- Boldenone, 50 vials, $880
- Hemp oil, 210 pills and 20 vials, $845
The store owner has been charged with nine counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.