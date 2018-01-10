Former Edmonton mayor and Alberta PC health minister Stephen Mandel has confirmed he is running for the leadership of the Alberta Party.

Mandel, whose candidacy had been confirmed by CBC sources Monday, made it official Wednesday at a news conference at the Boyle Street Community League in Edmonton.

Mandel joins three other candidates in the race: Calgary MLA Rick Fraser, Calgary energy lawyer Kara Levis and Jacob Huffman.

Fraser is a former PC MLA who has recently been sitting as an Independent.

The contest was triggered by the resignation of Alberta Party leader Greg Clark in November.

The new leader will be announced Feb. 27.