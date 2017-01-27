And then there were three.

Stephen Khan announced he will be stepping out of the race to become the Alberta Progressive Conservative party's next leader.

Khan made his announcement via Twitter and a statement on his website late Thursday evening.

When the race is no longer about a vision and plan for our province, it's time to step down. https://t.co/UMimrCawhH #ableg #pcldr — @StephenKhanAB

"I entered this leadership race because … I believed that we could do politics better than we have in the past," he said in his statement. "I was confident that this race would be one of ideas and hope for Alberta's future and I expected it to be a well-run and principled campaign.

"Instead, it has devolved into vitriol, anger and division. As such, I can no longer participate in this race in good conscience, nor ask my family, volunteers and supporters to do the same on my behalf."

He said the reputation of the PC Party has been damaged over the course of this campaign, and he is not sure whether it can be repaired.

This announcement comes hours after Wildrose leader Brian Jean announced he would step down from leading his party to run for the leadership of a new, unified conservative party.

PC leadership candidate Jason Kenney was pleased with Jean's announcement.

Fellow PC leadership candidate Richard Starke also announced today he is looking forward to working with the Wildrose party if he were elected as party leader — but as two separate parties. In his statement, Khan endorsed Starke as PC leader.

But when asked whether he would cross the floor to another party, Khan didn't seem remotely interested.

Kenney, Starke and Calgary lawyer Byron Nelson are the three candidates left in the leadership race. The winner will be decided on March 18.