One woman is dead and another was treated for minor injuries after a head-on collision between a car and a truck carrying an oversized load north of High Level, Alta.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. Friday, police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene of the collision on Highway 35 near Steen River, about 140 kilometres north of High Level, police said in a press release Friday.

The southbound car with the two women inside collided with the truck heading northbound, according to the High Level RCMP.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation but weather does not appear to be a factor, police said.

Highway 35 was restricted to one lane for most of the day and re-opened to two lanes by 5:45 p.m.

The 85-year-old driver from the Northwest Territories died at the scene. Her 30-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital in High Level.

The driver of the northbound tractor trailer and the drivers of the accompanying pilot vehicles were unharmed.

The names of the deceased and the injured is not being released at the request of the family as they continue to notify next of kin, police said.

High Level is approximately 740 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.