A stay of proceedings has been issued in the case of an Edmonton woman accused of killing her five-year-old daughter two years ago.

Lauren Lafleche was charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon in the Oct. 12, 2015, death of Shalaina Arcand.

Paramedics called police to a home near 116th Avenue and 124th Street after treating the child for head injuries.

The girl was rushed to hospital, but died of her injuries four days later.

After an autopsy, the medical examiner concluded the girl died as a result of trauma to her head.

The stay of proceedings was issued on Sept. 11. The Crown has one year to reactivate the charges.