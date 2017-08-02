Fewer Edmontonians are living alone and more are having children compared to other Canadians, according to data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada.

Fewer than one in four Edmonton households have just one person, compared to one in three across Canada.

Of the 500,000 households in Edmonton, roughly 124,000 are made up of one person living alone.

The reason is that Edmonton has a younger population, and people who live alone tend to be older, said Mark Knarr, demography analyst with Statistics Canada.

​"One person of a couple will often outlive the other person, and then it causes an increase in one-person households."

The data also showed more Edmonton couple (54 per cent) have children, compared to 51 per cent for the nation as a whole.

Again that's because Edmontonians, on average, are younger, Knarr said.

The bonus for Edmonton parents is that those children are more likely to leave home sooner than other Canadian children, the data revealed.

Just over one-fourth of young adults in Edmonton still live with their parents, compared to the national average of one-third.

"The contributing factors we believe ... there's obviously labour market issues, so more economic incentive for young adults to move out," said Knarr. "More jobs in Alberta."

Still, Edmonton parents are not avoiding the growing trend of adult children in the home.

"We do notice that the number of young adults living in the home with the parental units in Edmonton is increasing," Knarr said. "Since 2011, it has increased by 16 per cent."