New Alberta-produced report details Canada's 'State of the Mountains'

David Hik loves the mountains as much as any Albertan. As a researcher with the University of Alberta, he's noticed rapid change in the mountainous environments.

Hik hopes his new guide, the State of the Mountains report, will help educate Albertans about the environment around them.

"If people are traveling to the mountains and through the mountains this summer, they'll have a better sense of where they are and the landscape around them," Hik told CBC's Radio Active Thursday.

The report, released by the Alpine Club of Canada, consists of 12 chapters on a variety of mountain-related subjects from across the country, everything from avalanches to Canada's melting glaciers.

"There's a concern that mountain glaciers — in the Rockies, for example — will largely have disappeared by the end of this century," Hik said. "That has all sorts of potential impacts on the rivers that flow out of the mountains, including the North Saskatchewan here in Edmonton."

The report also details what Hik calls "river piracy," which is where the ground below a river shifts, changing the direction of the river's flow. It can cause water levels in rivers and lakes to fluctuate.

Although the report is useful for anyone heading to the mountains, it's also geared toward policymakers.

"In the future, there's going to be decisions we'll need to to make about how we use the mountains — for recreation, or tourism or for resources," Hik said. "It's better to have information and be able to think about it and plan ahead than to not know about these things."

Hik said the Alpine Club of Canada will create yearly reports in the future, detailing different changes the writers see. His hope is to help people understand the context of where they're hiking.

"People like mountains. They're a pretty prominent part of the Canadian landscape," he said. "We thought it would be really useful to take a lot of this information that exists and fragment it in places where it's more technical and make it available."