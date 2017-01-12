An Alberta pastor has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a woman.

Stanley Richard Schalk, 58, was given a 90-day conditional sentence to be served in the community in Red Deer court on Wednesday.

Provincial Judge Darrel Riemer said Schalk took the woman, who was 42, to an acreage near Delburne on the afternoon of June 15, 2015.

The two were seated next to each other on a blanket on the ground when Schalk grabbed the woman's breast without her consent.

Riemer said a week before that, Schalk had hugged her and grabbed her buttocks and she told him then she didn't like it and didn't want it to happen again.

The judge says the act was "deliberate and intentional," as Schalk took the woman to a secluded location, that he was in a position of trust as her pastor and part-time employer, and that abuse of trust was an aggravating factor.