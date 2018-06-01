Stolen Stanley Cup ring returned to former Oiler Norm Lacombe

It didn't take long for former Edmonton Oilers player Norm Lacombe to be reunited with his stolen 1988 Stanley Cup ring.

Lacombe said he received a phone call Thursday night from a couple who claimed they had his ring and wanted to meet him at the Dairy Queen in Stony Plain, west of Edmonton.

"It was at six or seven o'clock at night saying, 'Hey, I got your ring back from the guy. Meet me at Dairy Queen in Stony Plain.' "

Lacombe said he was surprised that he might get his ring back.

The suspect was spotted with the ring, making a purchase in the town of Devon. (RCMP) He met with the couple and the ring was returned no questions asked, he said.

"I went in and said, 'Do you have my ring?' And they showed me and it was mine obviously.

"I sat down with them. It was a couple and they wanted to remain anonymous. They just wanted to do the right thing.

The couple told him they knew the suspect in the photo, Lacombe said.

"They called him and said, 'Hey you better give this ring back,' and there you go."

Lacombe's ring and wallet were stolen from his car last weekend in Parkland County, west of Edmonton.

On Sunday, a suspect was seen on surveillance video wearing the ring in Devon, Alta.

A photo of the suspect released by RCMP ended up being shared on social media platforms.

"The power of social media is impressive totally," chuckled Lacombe, who said he can't believe how widely the story spread.

"I mean, it's obvious he felt heat right? So he didn't want to get caught."

The RCMP said even though Lacombe has his ring back, the theft is still under investigation.