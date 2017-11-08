A St. Albert man is pleading for the return of a pendant containing some of his wife's ashes that was inside a jewelry box stolen from his home Monday.

"I just want the pendant back," said Corey Foy on Tuesday. "Leave it in my mailbox. Leave it somewhere where the police can find it."

The jewelry box also contained other items including the couple's wedding rings, a watch, and a souvenir bracelet Foy had bought for his wife while the two were on a date to see The Lion King.

"The majority of the stuff in the jewelry box was kept for sentimental value," Foy said. "The memories can't be replaced. It means stuff to us but it doesn't have a lot of value on the market."

The thief or thieves may have been watching homes in the neighbourhood, said Foy, because he wasn't gone for long.

He left his house Monday afternoon to pick up some dog food, a trip he estimated took about 45 minutes.

After returning home, Foy learned something was amiss when he walked into his second-floor bedroom.

"I walked into the room and the drawers of the nightstands were all open," Foy said. He then noticed the jewelry box and a small fire-proof safe containing documents were missing.

While there are no signs of forced entry, Foy suspects the thief got into the home through the back door, saying it may not have been locked.

Last year, Foy's wife Elaine died of cancer. He had some of her cremated remains put into silver lockets, one for himself and the others for Elaine's daughters.

A police report has been filed and the theft is being investigated, said St Albert RCMP.